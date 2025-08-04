Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Families of Israeli Hostages Block Tel Aviv Highway

Families of Israeli Hostages Block Tel Aviv Highway


2025-08-04 01:59:49
(MENAFN) Families of Israeli detainees held in Gaza obstructed a key highway in Tel Aviv on Sunday, demanding that the government promptly negotiate a prisoner exchange with Palestinian groups to ensure their release.

According to an Israeli daily newspaper, protesters blocked the Ayalon Highway, a major thoroughfare in the city, until Israeli police intervened and dispersed the crowd by force.

Mass demonstrations have intensified since Saturday in Tel Aviv and other urban areas, increasing pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to finalize a swap agreement following the release of new footage revealing Israeli captives in Gaza suffering from severe malnutrition.

On Friday, the Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s military faction, published a video showing Israeli prisoner Evyatar David in a drastically weakened state.

The day before, the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad shared what it claimed was the final video of captive Rom Braslavski before contact was lost with his captors.

He also appeared thin and in critical condition due to starvation.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid harshly condemned Netanyahu’s administration for neglecting the worsening condition of the hostages and their relatives.

“Even after these videos, the government’s agenda hasn’t changed,” Lapid stated on X.

“There will be another cabinet meeting today to discuss the security of Netanyahu and his family, not the hostages or their families.”

MENAFN04082025000045017167ID1109880090

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search