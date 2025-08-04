403
Families of Israeli Hostages Block Tel Aviv Highway
(MENAFN) Families of Israeli detainees held in Gaza obstructed a key highway in Tel Aviv on Sunday, demanding that the government promptly negotiate a prisoner exchange with Palestinian groups to ensure their release.
According to an Israeli daily newspaper, protesters blocked the Ayalon Highway, a major thoroughfare in the city, until Israeli police intervened and dispersed the crowd by force.
Mass demonstrations have intensified since Saturday in Tel Aviv and other urban areas, increasing pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to finalize a swap agreement following the release of new footage revealing Israeli captives in Gaza suffering from severe malnutrition.
On Friday, the Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s military faction, published a video showing Israeli prisoner Evyatar David in a drastically weakened state.
The day before, the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad shared what it claimed was the final video of captive Rom Braslavski before contact was lost with his captors.
He also appeared thin and in critical condition due to starvation.
Opposition leader Yair Lapid harshly condemned Netanyahu’s administration for neglecting the worsening condition of the hostages and their relatives.
“Even after these videos, the government’s agenda hasn’t changed,” Lapid stated on X.
“There will be another cabinet meeting today to discuss the security of Netanyahu and his family, not the hostages or their families.”
