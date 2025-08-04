403
Trade Chief Confirms U.S. Tariffs Rates Finalized
(MENAFN) US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer confirmed Sunday that President Donald Trump’s recently announced tariff rates are largely finalized, signaling minimal chances for immediate talks to reduce them.
When asked by a new outlet about the possibility of lowering tariffs soon, Greer stated, "I don't think they will be in the coming days," emphasizing that many of these tariffs are tied to existing agreements. "A lot of these are set rates pursuant to deals ... these tariff rates are pretty much set."
Greer defended the decision to raise tariffs on Canada from 25% to 35% after Ottawa retaliated with its own trade measures. He pointed out that Canada is the only country besides China to have responded with counter-tariffs. "If the president is going to take an action and the Canadians retaliate, the United States needs to maintain the integrity of our action," Greer said.
Regarding Brazil’s imposition of 50% tariffs despite a US trade surplus, Greer explained the existence of two distinct tariff structures: a 10% reciprocal tariff and a separate 40% levy under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) due to "geopolitical issues" linked to the South American nation.
On the prospect of prolonging the tariff pause against China, Greer expressed cautious optimism: "Our conversations with the Chinese have been very positive. We're working on some technical issues ... I think it's going in a positive direction."
This followed talks in Stockholm, Sweden, where Chinese officials announced an agreement to extend the deadline for the trade deal initially set to expire on August 12. However, US officials clarified that any extension remains subject to President Trump’s approval.
