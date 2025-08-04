403
UNICEF Reports Thousands of Cholera Cases in Sudan
(MENAFN) At least 80 individuals have died, and more than 2,100 cholera cases have been documented in Sudan’s five Darfur states as of July 30, according to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).
In an official release, UNICEF revealed that 20 people have succumbed to the disease, while 1,180 cases were identified in Tawila, located in North Darfur State, since June 21.
“Across the five Darfur States, the total cholera caseload as of 30 July has reached nearly 2,140, with at least 80 fatalities,” the agency reported.
The UN body further cautioned that over 640,000 children in North Darfur face threats from violence, malnutrition, and cholera.
“Despite being preventable and easily treatable, cholera is ripping through Tawila and elsewhere in Darfur, threatening children’s lives, especially the youngest and most vulnerable,” stated Sheldon Yett, UNICEF representative for Sudan.
Although field operations continue to curb the disease’s spread, Yett noted, “the relentless violence is increasing the needs faster than we can meet them.”
He urged for “safe, unimpeded access to urgently turn the tide and reach these children in need.”
“They cannot wait a day longer.”
According to UN data, since August 2024, more than 94,170 cholera cases and upwards of 2,370 deaths have been reported across 17 out of Sudan’s 18 states.
