Bangkok Protest Calls for Suspended PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s Resignation
(MENAFN) On Saturday, around 1,000 demonstrators convened at Bangkok’s Victory Monument, calling for the swift resignation of suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. According to local media, the protest was fueled by escalating disputes along the Thai-Cambodian border and the recent leak of a June phone call between Paetongtarn and former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.
The Constitutional Court is poised to announce a ruling in the upcoming weeks on a petition seeking Paetongtarn’s removal over ethical allegations. Her suspension was directly tied to this controversial conversation.
During the call, Paetongtarn referred to the ex-Cambodian leader as "uncle" and openly criticized a Thai military commander—comments that sparked widespread public outrage and the subsequent petition demanding her ousting.
Protesters urged Paetongtarn to resign immediately, without waiting for the court’s final judgment, and pressed coalition parties to pull out of the government led by the Pheu Thai Party.
Pichit Chaimongkol, one of the protest organizers, condemned Paetongtarn for endangering the country’s security.
Many attendees at Saturday’s demonstration had also participated in a larger protest on June 28, where various factions united in demanding Paetongtarn’s removal.
Relations between Thailand and Cambodia have sharply deteriorated recently, culminating in five days of intense cross-border airstrikes and rocket attacks. These clashes resulted in numerous casualties before a ceasefire was declared on July 28.
