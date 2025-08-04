403
Sudan Reports 80 Cholera Fatalities, Over 2,100 Cases
(MENAFN) At least 80 fatalities and over 2,100 cholera infections have been confirmed in Sudan’s five Darfur states as of July 30, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) reported Sunday.
According to UNICEF, since June 21, Tawila in North Darfur alone has seen 20 deaths and 1,180 new cholera cases.
“Across the five Darfur States, the total cholera caseload as of 30 July has reached nearly 2,140, with at least 80 fatalities,” the agency stated.
UNICEF also issued a stark warning that more than 640,000 children in North Darfur face heightened risks from violence, hunger, and the ongoing cholera outbreak.
Sheldon Yett, UNICEF’s Sudan representative, emphasized, “Despite being preventable and easily treatable, cholera is ripping through Tawila and elsewhere in Darfur, threatening children’s lives, especially the youngest and most vulnerable.”
Ongoing humanitarian efforts are battling to contain the outbreak, but Yett noted the persistent violence is rapidly outpacing aid capacity. “The relentless violence is increasing the needs faster than we can meet them,” he said.
Highlighting the urgency, he appealed for “safe, unimpeded access to urgently turn the tide and reach these children in need.” He added, “They cannot wait a day longer.”
Broader UN data reveals over 94,170 cholera cases and more than 2,370 deaths across 17 of Sudan’s 18 states since August 2024.
Sudan’s prolonged conflict, sparked in April 2023 between the national army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has already claimed over 20,000 lives and displaced 14 million people, according to UN sources and local authorities. Independent studies by US universities suggest the death toll may be as high as 130,000.
