CHC Navigation Introduces NX610 Automated Steering System For Precision Agriculture

The NX610 Automated Steering System

CHCNAV launches NX610 Auto-Steer: ±2.5cm GNSS precision, universal vehicle compatibility, and smart farming integration for seamless agricultural efficiency.

SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CHC Navigation (CHCNAV), a global leader in precision agriculture solutions, has launched the CHCNAV NX610 Automated Steering System, a powerful upgrade to its predecessor. This advanced system is designed to optimize farming operations by integrating GNSS technology, enhanced hardware, and an intuitive user interface, addressing the evolving needs of smart farming.

Accuracy in All Field Conditions

The NX610 uses multi-mode GNSS positioning technology to deliver ±2.5 cm accuracy across a variety of farming environments. It supports SPP, DGPS, RTK, E-PPP, H-PPP (Galileo E6-HAS), and CHCNAV's proprietary PointSky technology, ensuring precision even in remote regions with limited RTK network coverage.

Exceptional Performance and Operational Range

The NX610 is engineered for reliable performance at speeds ranging from 0.1 to 30 km/h, making it versatile enough for a range of farming tasks, including land preparation, seeding, spraying, and tillage. Its compact drive wheel motor design saves valuable cabin space while delivering 7 N·m of torque, ensuring smooth and efficient operation on a variety of field conditions with ease, from open flat fields to uneven, rough terrain.

Universal Vehicle Compatibility

The NX610 supports various types of agricultural vehicles, including front-wheel steering, rear-wheel steering, articulated vehicles, tracked machinery, rice transplanters, and self-propelled sprayers. This broad compatibility enables farmers to standardize their steering system across their entire fleet, simplifying training, operations, and maintenance.

Intuitive User Experience

Equipped with a next-generation 10-inch HD display, the NX610 features a powerful processor and enhanced memory. The user interface offers responsive controls, 3D visualization, and an intuitive design that reduces learning time. With easy setup and customizable options, the NX610 ensures operators experience maximum productivity with minimal training.

Advanced Steering and Guidance Capabilities

The NX610 supports multiple guidance patterns to accommodate various field layouts, including AB line, A+ line, curve, circular curve, irregular rake line, 90-degree line, boxed line, all-path line, and path planning line. This comprehensive selection helps users optimize field coverage, minimize overlap, and ensure precise steering in fields of all shapes and sizes. Whether working in straight rows or complex, irregular patterns, the NX610 provides the flexibility to maximize efficiency during every farming task.

Built for the Future of Smart Farming

Designed with the future of smart agriculture in mind, the NX610 Automated Steering System integrates seamlessly with other advanced precision agriculture systems, contributing to a connected farming experience that improves both productivity and operational efficiency. Whether used on small-scale operations or large farms, the NX610 is a key tool for optimizing modern farming practices.

The NX610 Automated Steering System is now available through CHCNAV's global distribution network.

About CHC Navigation

CHC Navigation (CHCNAV) develops advanced mapping, navigation and positioning solutions designed to increase productivity and efficiency. Serving industries such as geospatial, agriculture, construction and autonomy, CHCNAV delivers innovative technologies that empower professionals and drive industry advancement. With a global presence spanning over 140 countries and a team of more than 2,000 professionals, CHC Navigation is recognized as a leader in the geospatial industry and beyond.

For more information about CHC Navigation [Huace:300627], please visit:

Xu Can

CHC Navigation

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.