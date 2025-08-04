Transeleven Claims Managers CEO Shelle Hobbs Nominated For The Women In Insurance Awards Claims Professional And London Market Professional Of The Year 2025
About Women in Insurance Awards (UK)
These annual awards are open to those working for firms operating in and deriving a significant portion of their revenue as suppliers from the UK's general industry, or those who operate in an insurance capacity outside the industry. The awards honor the achievements of women across all sectors of the market at all levels and disciplines. Judges for 2025 include dozens of industry leaders from Lloyds, MGAA, BIBA and firms like Markel International, AVIVA and KPMG.
For more information visit: or /2025
About TransEleven Claims Managers
Founded in 2014, TransEleven Claims Managers (TCM) is one of the most highly respected third-party claims administrators in the U.S. serving the London Insurance Market. TransEleven provides comprehensive claims administration, litigation management and program development services to foreign and domestic insurers who underwrite and manage risk. TCM specializes in claims administration services for programs placed by coverholders authorized to work in the London Market. TransEleven is a London Market Expert and a Lloyd's approved Delegated Claims Administrator (DCA).
Press Contact: K. Wright, 844.281.2811,
SOURCE TransEleven Claims Managers
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Surpasses $5.5M In Presale
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- Flock.Io Partners With Walrus To Power Decentralized, Privacy-Preserving AI Training
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment