Transeleven Claims Managers CEO Shelle Hobbs Nominated For The Women In Insurance Awards Claims Professional And London Market Professional Of The Year 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "I am truly honored to be nominated along with an amazing group of women in 25 categories," stated Hobbs. "More than anything, this nomination brings recognition to the work we do at TransEleven Claims Managers in the London Market and as a globally respected TPA and Lloyd's Delegated Claims Administrator (DCA). Just to be nominated is an award in itself. It reinforces our reputation in the UK marketplace."

About Women in Insurance Awards (UK)

These annual awards are open to those working for firms operating in and deriving a significant portion of their revenue as suppliers from the UK's general industry, or those who operate in an insurance capacity outside the industry. The awards honor the achievements of women across all sectors of the market at all levels and disciplines. Judges for 2025 include dozens of industry leaders from Lloyds, MGAA, BIBA and firms like Markel International, AVIVA and KPMG.

For more information visit: or /2025

About TransEleven Claims Managers

Founded in 2014, TransEleven Claims Managers (TCM) is one of the most highly respected third-party claims administrators in the U.S. serving the London Insurance Market. TransEleven provides comprehensive claims administration, litigation management and program development services to foreign and domestic insurers who underwrite and manage risk. TCM specializes in claims administration services for programs placed by coverholders authorized to work in the London Market. TransEleven is a London Market Expert and a Lloyd's approved Delegated Claims Administrator (DCA).

Press Contact: K. Wright, 844.281.2811,

SOURCE TransEleven Claims Managers