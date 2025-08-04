Solates Is Now In West Hollywood

Solates By Samantha

Pilates, Yoga and Sound Healing studio.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Solates by Samantha Expands Holistic Wellness Offerings with Hybrid Studio Model and Seasonal Astrology-Based ProgramsSolates by Samantha, a groundbreaking wellness brand combining Pilates , yoga, sound healing, and seasonal astrology, is proud to announce its transition into a hybrid model offering both in-person private sessions and an immersive online platform.Founded by Los Angeles native Samantha Popa, Solates is more than just a studio-it's a ritual. Each class begins by grounding into the root chakra through breathwork, pelvic floor connection, and vocal toning, creating a deeply embodied experience. Movement flows intuitively and seasonally, adjusting with the current astrological energies to help clients realign with themselves and their environment.The Solates method has grown a devoted following across LA and is now accessible worldwide through online certifications and classes. The new direction honors the studio's legacy while allowing for more personalized, healing-based services in both virtual and intimate in-person formats.Current Offerings Include:.Private & Semi-Private In-Person Sessions: Customized Pilates, yoga, and sound healing from a peaceful home setting..Online Certifications: Learn Solates' unique method in Sound Healing, Chakra Integration, and Reformer Foundations..Seasonal Workshops & Astrology-Inspired Classes: Curated to align with equinoxes, solstices, and moon phases..Virtual Studio Access: Coming soon-on-demand classes and guided meditations to support your practice anytime, anywhere.“Solates was born from a need to slow down, reconnect, and move with purpose,” says founder Samantha Popa.“This expansion allows me to bring our sacred approach to even more people while staying rooted in the integrity of the work.”Solates by Samantha continues to serve a loyal community of creatives, wellness seekers, and professionals across Los Angeles who crave authenticity, healing, and spiritual grounding in their movement practice. With this new chapter, Samantha is inviting clients to experience wellness that is cyclical, sacred, and fully aligned with both body and cosmos.About Solates by SamanthaSolates is a Los Angeles-based wellness brand that weaves together Pilates, yoga, sound healing, and astrology to offer transformative classes and certification programs. Known for its grounded, heart-centered approach, Solates is a space for those seeking depth, embodiment, and authentic healing.Media inquiries, bookings, or collaborations:Contact ... or (213) 709-2282.Visit or follow @solatesby Samantha on instagram.Contact: Samantha PopaSolates by Samantha1917 Hillhurst Ave, Suite 102, Los Angeles, CA 90027(213) 709-2282 | ...Instagram: @solates

