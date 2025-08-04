Largest Global Festival For Talent And Culture Launches Registration Across Six Continents

Dive In 2025

SINGAPORE, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Registration is now open at for Dive In 2025, the world's largest festival for culture and talent in the insurance sector. Free to attend, the festival will run from 16 to 18 September 2025, with over 70 hybrid events across 6 continents, and is expected to exceed 40,000 signups from professionals across the insurance and business sectors. In Asia, 13 events will take place across Singapore, Hong Kong, India, and Indonesia.This year's line-up includes Dr. Samantha Hiew, award-winning communicator and founder of ADHD Girls, and Lily Zheng, renowned consultant and author. Senior leaders from some of the world's largest insurance and law firms will also take the stage, with high-profile speakers to be announced soon.Under the 2025 theme,“Belonging Builds Tomorrow”, sessions will address key global issues and the link between inclusion, belonging and performance with perspectives on Leadership, AI, Innovation and a range of topics crucial to global business.As part of the festival, 8 events are set to take place in Singapore, offering hybrid, in-person, and virtual experiences. Among these events is“EmpowerHER: Strength in Every Stage”, an in-person event designed to foster open dialogue and provide essential support for women's health and well-being. Scheduled for 16 September 2025, this event will offer a safe and supportive space for participants to share experiences and receive advice from a panel of experts, including a TMC Practitioner, Gynaecologist, Expert Nutritionists, and a Yoga Instructor.Another key event in Singapore is“From crayons to canes – empowering multigenerational caregivers”. This event is globally sponsored by Markel, returning as a Global Festival Partner, and will delve into the challenges of caregivers, workplace support, and future trends.Speaking on the significance of the U.S. programme, Trevor Gandy, Global Head of Inclusion & Diversity at AXA XL,“In today's world, where professionals are seeking purpose-driven careers and social impact matters more than ever, inclusive leadership, at all levels, is essential to attracting talent. The U.S. sessions at Dive In 2025 will explore mental health, caregiving, neurodiversity, and allyship, topics that reflect both the realities individuals face and the culture organisations must build. These conversations will offer practical insights and challenge assumptions, helping to strengthen belonging and drive business performance.”To support professional growth, many sessions will be CPD-accredited by the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII), allowing participants to apply attendance toward professional development hours.Wallace Wang, APAC & EMEA Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Director at RGA said, "Talent and culture shape every aspect of our work, they're fundamental, not optional. For busy professionals, CPD-accredited events at Dive In 2025 offer a valuable opportunity to deepen understanding in these areas while advancing professional development. This is particularly relevant in Asia, where there is growing engagement around topics such as wellbeing, burnout, and neurodiversity – all of which will be explored at this year's Dive In. These conversations are not just timely; they're essential to building more inclusive, resilient and innovative workplaces across our region."Submissions are still open for the #WhereIBelong campaign, part of Dive In 2025. The campaign invites professionals to post a photo and caption on LinkedIn or Instagram showing where they feel they most belong – with colleagues, in their community, or doing what they love. It's a call to celebrate and identify how belonging fuels better thinking, stronger teams and more inclusive workplaces. Dive In is encouraging individuals and organisations everywhere to get involved. Full details at .Dive In 2025 is supported by Global Festival Partners, including: Accenture, AIG, Antares Global, Aon, Arch, Asta, Aviva, AXA, Canopius, Clyde & Co, Everest, Fidelis Insurance Group, Gallagher, Guidewire, Howden, Liberty Mutual, Lloyd's, Lockton, Markel, Marsh McLennan, Moody's, Munich Re, Renaissance RE, RGA and WTW.Supporter Partners for 2025 include BMS, CNA and Swiss Re.Registration is free and open to all. To view the full agenda and reserve your place at Dive In 2025, visit .

