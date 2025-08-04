Maha Govt Launches Organ Donation Fortnight, Minister Abitkar Takes Lead By Filling Form

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) In a bid to increase organ donation in Maharashtra and give new life to patients awaiting transplants, the state government has launched the Organ Donation Fortnight with a range of awareness initiatives.

Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar took the lead by personally filling out the organ donation form and taking a pledge, thus formally inaugurating the campaign. He urged citizens across the state to join the campaign and pledge to donate organs.

The Angdaan Jeevandaan Sanjeevani Abhiyan (Organ Donation - A Gift of Life Campaign) is being conducted from August 3 to August 15 across the state. During this period, extensive awareness drives and community-focused activities will be organised, said Minister Abitkar.

He has directed all concerned departments to carry out widespread outreach efforts. Schools, colleges, NGOs, religious institutions, health organisations, and social workers will actively participate in the campaign. Institutions working in the field of organ donation at the national and state levels, including ROTTO, SOTTO, Regional Transplant Coordination Committees, and ZTCCs in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, will collaborate in implementing the campaign throughout the state, said the minister.

“Organ donation is a social responsibility, and effective public awareness is essential to shift public opinion positively. The campaign aims to dispel fears, misconceptions, and superstitions surrounding organ donation and deliver accurate scientific information to the public. Throughout the fortnight, events will be held in every district, taluka, and health institution, as well as in schools and colleges,” said the Minister.

Minister Abitkar urged officials to treat this campaign not just as an initiative but as a movement that can bring hope to thousands of patients. He emphasised the need for changing public perception, addressing fears related to organ donation, and raising awareness on a large scale during the campaign. He added that regular reviews and district-wise awareness drives will ensure Maharashtra becomes a leader in organ donation.

On August 15, the campaign will culminate in district-level events where the district guardian ministers will honour the families of organ donors, adding an inspiring dimension to the movement.

The ultimate goal of the initiative is to spread the importance of organ donation across the state and make Maharashtra a leading state in this vital field. The State Health Department has committed to making the campaign a success with active public participation, he stated.