Protesters Urge Exit of Suspended Thai Premier
(MENAFN) Demonstrators assembled at the Victory Monument in Bangkok on Saturday, insisting on the swift resignation of suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.
The protest, which attracted nearly 1,000 attendees as reported by a news outlet, was fueled by recent frictions along the Thai-Cambodian frontier and a leaked phone conversation from June between Paetongtarn and former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.
The Constitutional Court is anticipated to issue a ruling in the near future regarding a motion aimed at disqualifying Paetongtarn from her role based on moral concerns. Her suspension stemmed from that recorded dialogue.
During the call, Paetongtarn referred to the ex-Cambodian leader as "uncle" and openly criticized a senior Thai military officer.
This led to widespread public outrage and initiated the effort for her expulsion from office.
Protesters insisted that Paetongtarn resign without awaiting the court’s verdict and urged allied parties to pull out from the government currently headed by the Pheu Thai Party.
Protest organizer Pichit Chaimongkol accused Paetongtarn of endangering the country's national interests.
A significant number of those present on Saturday had also taken part in a larger demonstration on June 28, when various factions came together to advocate for Paetongtarn’s ouster.
Relations between Thailand and Cambodia have deteriorated over the past weeks, culminating in five days of cross-border bombings and missile attacks that resulted in numerous casualties before a ceasefire was declared on July 28.
