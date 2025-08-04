Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: South, North Bengal Braces For Heavy Downpur

Heavy rain is likely to return to South Bengal starting Thursday. The Alipore Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall warning for several districts in North Bengal. There is also a risk of landslides in hilly areas

Kolkata Weather

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, a cyclonic circulation lies over Bihar and adjoining North Bengal and Sikkim. The monsoon trough extends from Muzaffarpur and Purnia to the Bay of Bengal via Baharampur. As a result, there is no heavy rain warning for South Bengal. Rainfall will gradually decrease, and humidity-related discomfort will increase. Rainfall will be less until Wednesday. There is a possibility of heavy rain again in South Bengal from Thursday.

Rain will increase in the districts of South Bengal on Thursday. Nadia and North 24 Parganas districts are likely to experience more rain. On Friday, there is a possibility of thunderstorms and scattered showers in all districts of South Bengal. Heavy rain warning issued for districts in North Bengal on Monday. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, and Cooch Behar districts are under heavy rain alert. According to the Meteorological Department, there will be scattered thunderstorms and rain on Monday. The sky will be partly cloudy. Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, East and West Burdwan, and North and South 24 Parganas districts are likely to experience thunderstorms and rain.The Alipore Meteorological Department has warned of the risk of landslides in the hilly areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, and Cooch Behar districts are under heavy rain alert. Heavy rainfall will increase the water level of rivers. The water level in the Teesta, Torsa, and Jaldhaka rivers will rise. There is a possibility of flooding in low-lying areas. Malda and North and South Dinajpur districts will experience heavy rainfall. Heavy rain warning has been issued for the districts of North Bengal from Tuesday to Friday.The Alipore Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in Malda and North and South Dinajpur. A heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Cooch Behar are also under a heavy rain alert. North Dinajpur district is also under a heavy rain warning.