Gold Price RISES On August 4: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City

Gold prices

Middle-class budgets feel the pinch as gold prices surge again. Where do gold rates stand? Prices are climbing daily. Check out today's rates in major cities, including Kolkata...

Kolkata Gold Prices Today:

24 Carat – 1 gram: ₹10140 (up ₹5 from yesterday), 10 grams: ₹101400 (up ₹50), 100 grams: ₹1014000 (up ₹500).

18 Carat – 1 gram: ₹7605 (up ₹4 from yesterday), 10 grams: ₹76050 (up ₹40), 100 grams: ₹760500 (up ₹400).

22 Carat – 1 gram: ₹9295 (up ₹5 from yesterday), 10 grams: ₹92950 (up ₹50), 100 grams: ₹929500 (up ₹500).

Mumbai Gold Prices Today:

22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹92950 (up ₹50 from yesterday).

24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹101400 (up ₹50).

Delhi Gold Prices Today:

22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹93100 (up ₹50).

24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹101550 (up ₹50).

Chennai Gold Prices Today:

22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹92950 (up ₹50 from yesterday).

24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹101400 (up ₹50).

Patna Gold Prices Today:

22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹93000 (up ₹50).

24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹101450 (up ₹50).

Hyderabad Gold Prices Today:

22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹92950 (up ₹50 from yesterday).

24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹101400 (up ₹50).

Jaipur Gold Prices Today:

22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹93100 (up ₹50).

24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹101550 (up ₹50).