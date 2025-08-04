Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Day 3: Ajay Devgn's Comedy Surpasses Rs 24 Crore Mark

Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 opens strong at the box office, collecting over Rs 24 crore in its first weekend despite mixed reviews, outperforming Emergency and Dhadak 2.

Ajay Devgn's latest comedy-drama Son of Sardaar 2 hit theatres on August 1 and has had a solid opening weekend at the box office. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the film has managed to maintain its pace and crossed Rs 24 crore in just three days, showing strong support from Devgn's fanbase.

Strong Opening Weekend Performance

According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, Son of Sardaar 2 opened with Rs 7.25 crore on Day 1. The second day saw a positive jump of nearly 14%, earning Rs 8.25 crore. On its first Sunday, the film collected Rs 9.25 crore, bringing the total opening weekend collection to Rs 24.75 crore. While the numbers don't match Ajay's previous blockbuster Raid 2, they still reflect solid momentum for a comedy sequel.

Beats 'Emergency' and 'Dhadak 2' at the Box Office

Son of Sardaar 2 has outperformed Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri's Dhadak 2, which managed only Rs 11.50 crore over the same period. It has also surpassed the lifetime box office collection of Emergency. However, the film faces stiff competition from Mohit Suri's romantic drama Saiyaara, which is pulling in a different audience segment.

Star Cast and Audience Response

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, Son of Sardaar 2 is a sequel to the 2012 hit and features a fresh storyline with returning and new characters. Alongside Ajay Devgn, the film stars Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Deepak Dobriyal, and Sanjay Mishra. Notably, it marks the Bollywood debut of Punjabi actress Neeru Bajwa and is also the posthumous release of Mukul Dev.

Actress Mrunal Thakur recently shared her excitement after attending a midnight screening, posting a video of audience reactions with claps and whistles, captioning,“Best feeling ever!”