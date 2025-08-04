Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Forecast In August

Starting the second week of August, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are likely to see widespread rainfall. The IMD has issued a warning for heavy downpours in several districts, urging residents, farmers, and fishermen to take precautions

Weather

A sudden, significant weather change has occurred, leading to heavy rainfall. Low-pressure systems in the Andaman Sea and Arabian Sea are expected to bring light to moderate rain to Telugu states for 5 days. Let's see what the India Meteorological Department has to say.

According to the IMD, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh can expect light to moderate rain for the next 5 days. Rayalaseema is predicted to experience very heavy rainfall on the 5th, along with Tamil Nadu. Heavy rain is also likely in parts of Karnataka, Yanam, and Maharashtra this week.

Several districts in Telangana are expected to see heavy rainfall from August 4th to 7th. Temperatures are expected to reach 33°C today, with sunny and cloudy conditions in the morning. Humidity will be around 59% in the morning and 86% at night. The IMD warns of thunderstorms and lightning in several areas. Residents of low-lying areas should be cautious.

Rain is also expected in AP from today. The sky will be cloudy, with a possible weather change after 4 PM. Temperatures in AP will reach 35°C, with humidity at 51% in the morning and 83% at night. Moderate rain is expected in Rayalaseema, with the possibility of very heavy rainfall in other parts of the state. Light rain is possible in Coastal Andhra and Visakhapatnam from evening to night.

Coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh are likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall from August 5th to 7th. Due to low-pressure systems in the Andaman Sea and Arabian Sea, wind speeds could reach 40-50 km/h. Fishermen Warning: The Meteorological Department has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea from August 4th to 7th due to potentially strong waves.

In short, heavy rainfall is expected in Telugu states in the next two days. The low-pressure systems in the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea have caused this sudden weather shift. The IMD has warned of thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy rain in several areas, with wind speeds of 30-40 km/h. Heavy rainfall is also possible in eastern, northeastern, southern, and central states.