PM Modi's Tribute To Shibu Soren: 'Grassroots Leader, Passionate About Empowering Tribals, Poor, Downtrodden'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid heartfelt tribute to Shibu Soren, the former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and a veteran tribal leader, after he passed away at the age on 81. PM Modi in a post on X said, that Shibu Soren, a former union minister, was“a grassroots leader who rose through the ranks of public life with unwavering dedication to the people”.
Shri Shibu Soren Ji was a grassroots leader who rose through the ranks of public life with unwavering dedication to the people. He was particularly passionate about empowering tribal communities, the poor and downtrodden. Pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his...
- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 4, 2025
