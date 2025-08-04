Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
PM Modi's Tribute To Shibu Soren: 'Grassroots Leader, Passionate About Empowering Tribals, Poor, Downtrodden'

PM Modi's Tribute To Shibu Soren: 'Grassroots Leader, Passionate About Empowering Tribals, Poor, Downtrodden'


2025-08-04 01:10:34
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid heartfelt tribute to Shibu Soren, the former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and a veteran tribal leader, after he passed away at the age on 81. PM Modi in a post on X said, that Shibu Soren, a former union minister, was“a grassroots leader who rose through the ranks of public life with unwavering dedication to the people”.

 

Shri Shibu Soren Ji was a grassroots leader who rose through the ranks of public life with unwavering dedication to the people. He was particularly passionate about empowering tribal communities, the poor and downtrodden. Pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his...

- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 4, 2025

 

MENAFN04082025007385015968ID1109880016

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search