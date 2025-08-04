Tropical Storm Dexter Map: NWS Warns Of Low-Pressure Area Near North Carolina, Says Cyclone 'Made The Transition To...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Tropical storm Dexter map: National Weather Service' Hurricane Center in Miami downgraded cyclone warning and has labelled it the tropical storm“Dexter.” According to the weather agency, the tropical storm is expected to move away from the US coast and stay north of Bermuda.

As per the latest weather report, the area of low pressure located several hundred miles off the coast of North Carolina has been producing persistent deep convection which is“now located southeast of the strongest temperature and moisture gradients....it is no longer frontal and has made the transition to a tropical storm .”

According to NHC, the tropical storm, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (72 kph), was heading northeast late Sunday. This makes 'Tropical Storm Dexter' the fourth classified storm of the hurricane season this year.

Frequent lightning, severe wind gusts, hail and occasional tornadoes are likely to accompany the thunderstorm.

The NWS weather prediction issued excessive rainfall threat over eastern parts of the country and in its weather report dated August 3 stated,“A large dome of cool air will continue to provide cooler than normal conditions for early August from the Great Plains to much of the eastern U.S. except New England through the next couple of days.”

There is possibility of“heavy rain and a threat of excessive rainfall especially from Florida Panhandle northward....Scattered showers and thunderstorms will also lift gradually north into North Carolina and possibly Virginia on Tuesday,” the NWS said.

Predicting marginal threat of excessive rainfall around the Great Plains, NWS suggested that the thunderstorm front will most likely weaken by Monday.

By Tuesday, a low pressure wave associated with an upper trough from the Pacific is expected to trigger the next round of strong to severe storms later that day across the northern Plains, NWS said.