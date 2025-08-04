Shibu Soren, Former Jharkhand Chief Minister, Dies At 81

MENAFN - Live Mint) Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren, popularly known as 'Guruji, died on Monday after suffering from a prolonged disease. He was 81.

Shibu Soren's son Hemant Soren confirmed the news about his demise. He posted on X,“Respected Guru Dishom has left us all. Today, I have become a zero...”

Hemant Soren is currently the Chief Minister of Jharkhand.

Shibu Soren was declared dead at 8:56 am on Monday.

He was suffering from kidney ailment. He was on life support system ever since he suffered stroke around a month back.

Shibu Soren was under treatment of Dr AK Bhalla, Chairman, Nephrology and the team from Neurology department and ICU at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Shibu (81) has been receiving regular treatment at the hospital for an extended period. "He was admitted here recently, so we came to see him. His health issues are currently being examined," Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said on June 24 when his father was admitted.

Shibu Soren has been the leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha for the past 38 years and is recognised as the party's founding patron

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut comdoled Shibu Soren's death and said,“We always think of Shibu Soren. Coming from a tribal state, that person joined national politics.”

“For the people of Jharkhand, he was no less than a god,” Raut said, adding that Shibu Soren was a member of the Rajya Sabha, and“his seat was right next to mine... I always asked his party MPs about his health.”

"Two days ago, I was told he was not doing well, and today he has passed away. Uddhav Thackeray and the entire family pay tributes to him. He gave his life for the welfare of the tribal population of his state...," Raut said.

Meanwhile, NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule said,“Deeply saddened by the demise of former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Shri Shibu Soren ji. His lifelong dedication to the rights and welfare of the people of Jharkhand and Tribals will always be remembered."

“My thoughts and prayers are with Chief Minister Hemant Soren ji, the Soren family, and his followers during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences,” she said.