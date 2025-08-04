Day 4: Kulgam Encounter Continues With Intermittent Firing
Sources said the operation, which began on Friday, is being conducted in difficult forest terrain, making progress slow and cautious. So far, one terrorist has been killed, and his body has been recovered from the site, while three Army personnel have sustained injuries during the exchange of fire, reported news agency Kashmir News Corner.
Officials said that the security forces have deployed Rudra attack helicopters, drones, and elite Para Special Forces to track down the hiding terrorists.“The cordon has been further tightened, and all entry and exit points leading to the area have been sealed,” an official said, adding that the operation is being monitored at the highest level by senior Army and police officials on the ground.
The extended encounter has drawn in additional reinforcements as security forces continue their search for the remaining terrorists believed to be hiding in the dense forest area.“The terrain is highly treacherous, which is slowing down the advance, but the operation will continue until the area is fully sanitized,” the official added.
Further details are awaited as the operation remains underway.Read Also Kulgam Encounter in 2nd Day, 2 Killed Encounter Rages In Kulgam Forests
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Surpasses $5.5M In Presale
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- Flock.Io Partners With Walrus To Power Decentralized, Privacy-Preserving AI Training
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment