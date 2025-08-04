Explosions Heard In Odesa
“Explosions can be heard in the city!” he wrote.
The mayor also urged residents of central Odesa and the Peresypskyi District to be especially careful.
Earlier, the Air Force reported the movement of a group of strike UAVs from the Black Sea toward Odesa.Read also: Five injured in Russian strikes on Kherson region
As reported by Ukrinform, several groups of Shahed UAVs attacked the Kyiv Region , and surface-to-air missiles hit the Russian targets.
Illustrative photo
