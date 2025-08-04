Border Guards Destroy Cannon And Two Russian UAV Launch Pads Near Vovchansk
"The enemy is actively using artillery, mortars, and drones in the Vovchansk sector. But the reconnaissance and strike groups of the Hart Brigade's UAVs detect enemy firing positions and strike them either independently, using FPV drones, or by transmitting the coordinates of the targets to their comrades in the mortar crews," the report says.
Thanks to this cooperation, an enemy MT-12 cannon, an 82-mm mortar, a vehicle for transporting personnel and ammunition, as well as two enemy drone launch pads were destroyed.
Six invaders were neutralized.Read also: Zelensky presents state awards to Air Force personnel
As reported by Ukrinform, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko said that in the first half of this year, border guards destroyed more than 6,500 pieces of equipment and 270 ammunition depots with the help of drones, and also hit more than 9,000 Russian shelters.
Illustrative photo: unsplash
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Surpasses $5.5M In Presale
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- Flock.Io Partners With Walrus To Power Decentralized, Privacy-Preserving AI Training
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment