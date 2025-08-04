Border Guards Destroy Cannon And Two Russian UAV Launch Pads Near Vovchansk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service , which also released a video.

"The enemy is actively using artillery, mortars, and drones in the Vovchansk sector. But the reconnaissance and strike groups of the Hart Brigade's UAVs detect enemy firing positions and strike them either independently, using FPV drones, or by transmitting the coordinates of the targets to their comrades in the mortar crews," the report says.

Thanks to this cooperation, an enemy MT-12 cannon, an 82-mm mortar, a vehicle for transporting personnel and ammunition, as well as two enemy drone launch pads were destroyed.

Six invaders were neutralized.

As reported by Ukrinform, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko said that in the first half of this year, border guards destroyed more than 6,500 pieces of equipment and 270 ammunition depots with the help of drones, and also hit more than 9,000 Russian shelters.

Illustrative photo: unsplash