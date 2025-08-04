Estonia Donates 22 Police Cars To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by ERR , according to Ukrinform.

It is noted that some of the cars were purchased with donations.

The shipment includes 13 Volkswagen Amaroks, eight Škoda Scalas, and one Nissan Patrol. The cars will be transferred to the Ukrainian border guard service and the police in Kherson, Zhytomyr, Sumy, and Chernihiv, the publication writes.

Egert Belitšev, Director General of Estonian Police and Border Guard Department (PPA), noted that the strength of a country begins with internal security, and the Ukrainian police and border guards are on the frontlines, helping their people.

“However, they lack vehicles for this task, as many are outdated or have been destroyed in Russian attacks,” he said.

Belitšev said that after the first cars were sent to Ukraine, the Estonian police leadership began to think about how else they could help Ukraine.

Together with the capital's Rotary Club, the police collected donations of €75,000. This money was used to purchase eight Škoda Scala cars, which were previously used by the PPA on lease, for Ukraine's needs.

The other cars donated were owned by the PPA but were no longer used by the Estonian police, according to ERR.

According to the publication's calculations, this is the third time Estonia has transferred police cars to Ukraine since 2024. A total of 57 emergency service vehicles have been sent to Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, Estonia purchased off-road vehicles in June to guard the border with Russia , and the old serviceable cars were transferred to Ukraine.

In June last year, Estonian police sent 31 vehicles from their fleet to their Ukrainian colleagues , who had been patrolling the streets and roads of the country for about five years.

