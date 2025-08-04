Over 400 Strikes: Enemy Shells 10 Settlements In Zaporizhzhia Region, Three Dead

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, informed about this via Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

Fedorov reported that Russian troops carried out an air strike on Bilohiria. 296 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Kamianske, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Malynivka. Four rocket attacks hit Stepnohirsk, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, and Novodanylivka. 104 artillery strikes were delivered on the territory of Stepnohirsk, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Malynivka.

There were 16 reports of damage to apartments, non-residential buildings, communication networks, private houses, and cars.

Earlier, a 56-year-old resident of Richne was wounded as a result of Russian shellin of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration