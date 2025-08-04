Uzbekistan's Trade Sector Sees Significant Growth In 1H2025
According to data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Committee, this
metric experienced an uptick of 14,080 units relative to the
commencement of the fiscal year.
A regional disaggregation reveals that Tashkent City commands the predominant share, representing 22.2 percent of the aggregate total.
The number of trade enterprises and organizations by region is as follows:
Tashkent City – 33,594 units
Tashkent Region – 14,824 units
Samarkand Region – 14,738 units
Fergana Region – 12,675 units
Kashkadarya Region – 9,498 units
Namangan Region – 8,876 units
Khorezm Region – 8,510 units
Surkhandarya Region – 8,508 units
Andijan Region – 8,301 units
Bukhara Region – 8,216 units
Navoi Region – 7,593 units
Republic of Karakalpakstan – 6,940 units
Jizzakh Region – 5,233 units
Syrdarya Region – 3,638 units
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
CommentsNo comment