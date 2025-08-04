Uzbekistan's Trade Sector Sees Significant Growth In 1H2025

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)As of July 1, 2025, a whopping 151,189 enterprises and organizations were making waves in the trade sector across Uzbekistan.

According to data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Committee, this metric experienced an uptick of 14,080 units relative to the commencement of the fiscal year.



A regional disaggregation reveals that Tashkent City commands the predominant share, representing 22.2 percent of the aggregate total.

The number of trade enterprises and organizations by region is as follows:



Tashkent City – 33,594 units

Tashkent Region – 14,824 units

Samarkand Region – 14,738 units

Fergana Region – 12,675 units

Kashkadarya Region – 9,498 units

Namangan Region – 8,876 units

Khorezm Region – 8,510 units

Surkhandarya Region – 8,508 units

Andijan Region – 8,301 units

Bukhara Region – 8,216 units

Navoi Region – 7,593 units

Republic of Karakalpakstan – 6,940 units

Jizzakh Region – 5,233 units Syrdarya Region – 3,638 units