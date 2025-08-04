Temperatures Hold Steady, Set To Rise By Thursday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 4 (Petra) -- Summer conditions will remain stable across most regions on Monday and Tuesday, with a gradual increase in temperatures anticipated starting midweek, according to the national meteorological authorities.Temperatures on Monday are forecast to hover around average levels for this time of year. The weather will be seasonably mild in the highlands and populated urban centers, while hotter conditions are expected in the eastern desert, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Scattered clouds may appear, particularly in the southern parts of the country. Winds will be northwesterly and moderate, occasionally becoming active in desert areas.On Tuesday, the weather pattern is expected to remain largely unchanged, maintaining typical summer conditions in most regions. Hotter temperatures will persist in low-lying and desert areas. Winds will continue from the northwest at moderate speeds.By Wednesday, a slight rise in temperatures is forecast. Conditions will turn relatively hot in most regions, with pronounced heat in the eastern and southern zones. Northwesterly winds will prevail at moderate speeds.A further modest increase in temperatures is projected for Thursday, with hot weather expected to dominate across all regions. Winds will remain northwesterly and moderate, occasionally picking up speed in the eastern parts of the country.Maximum temperatures today are expected to range between 28 C and 41 C across the country, depending on elevation and location. In East Amman, highs will reach 33 C, with lows around 21 C, while West Amman will see slightly cooler conditions at 31 C / 19 C.In the northern highlands, temperatures will range from 29 C during the day to 17 C at night, and in the Sharah highlands from 28 C to 16 C. The eastern desert will experience hotter conditions, with highs reaching 38 C and lows around 22 C. Similar temperatures are expected in the plains, at 33 C / 21 C.The northern Jordan Valley is forecast to reach 39 C, with nighttime lows near 25 C, while the southern Jordan Valley and Gulf of Aqaba will see some of the highest readings, at 41 C during the day and lows between 28 C and 29 C. Along the Dead Sea, temperatures will peak at 40 C, dropping to 27 C overnight.