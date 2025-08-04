Quincy Jones' Music Channel Qwest TV Launches On Freecast

MENAFN - GetNews)



Celebrating Black and global music, Qwest TV joins FreeCast's FAST channel lineup.

FreeCast is announcing the launch of Qwest TV on its FAST channel service. The channel co-founded by the late Quincy Jones joins hundreds of free streaming channels available to FreeCast users at no cost. Additional advertising-supported VOD assets from Qwest TV will also be coming to the service in the coming weeks.

Co-founded by legendary musician and producer Quincy Jones, Qwest TV celebrates Black music and global sounds, with an emphasis on jazz, blues, soul, funk, and music from diverse cultures. The channel features over 1,300 HD and 4K programs, including premium livestreams, concerts, documentaries, and rare footage. Qwest TV's catalog of content is hand-picked and curated by top artists and music industry insiders.

Tracy West, FreeCast's Executive Vice President of Digital Content, discussed the opportunity for Qwest TV on the platform:“This is a special channel, as few people have a deeper knowledge of the music business than Quincy Jones. That really sets Qwest TV apart from other music channels, and that's a tremendous asset. FreeCast is well positioned to connect Qwest TV with interested audiences, and the addition of the channel is timely, as FreeCast looks to expand into new global markets.”

“Partnering with FreeCast allows us to further our mission of sharing the power of Black music and global sounds with audiences across the U.S. and beyond. We're thrilled to work with a platform that's redefining the streaming experience and making Qwest TV's high-quality, culturally rich music content more accessible.” said Reza Ackbaraly, CEO and Co-founder of Qwest TV.