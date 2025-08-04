'Can't Afford To Throw In The Towel': Morkel On India's Late Fightback On Day 4

MENAFN - IANS) London, Aug 4 (IANS) Bowling coach Morne Morkel believes India can still pull off an unlikely victory by claiming the final four scalps on Monday and urged his side to keep fighting on the final day of the fifth Test against England at The Oval.

The fifth and final Test of the enthralling five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between England and India will reach its climax on Monday, with both sides still chasing victory, with England needing 35 more runs to win, while India requires four wickets for a miraculous victory.

After Harry Brook and Joe Root compiled stellar tons, pacer Prasidh Krishna snapped two wickets in quick succession in the final session as India staged a late comeback in the final session to set up a thrilling finish on Day 5.

"You can't really afford to throw in the towel in a very important Test match, and for us it was key. To break that partnership, get a new batter in, we've seen it so many times before where if you get one (breakthrough) you can easily get one or two and just create a bit of pressure around that," Morkel said in the press conference.

"For us to stay calm and really work hard to break that partnership and from there, just to get the ball in the right area. Tomorrow we can just focus on doing a good warm-up, get the boys ready to hopefully get the ball in the right area and create a little bit of excitement again," he said.

If India are going to claim the final four wickets and level the series at 2-2 then fast bower Mohammed Siraj. who is the leading wicket-taker already in the series with 20 scalps, is likely to play a major role in helping the side get across the line.

"I'm very happy for Siraj that he's getting the recognition. He's a guy that in the changing room that will always lead the way and I think he's a natural leader, although vocally he doesn't speak a lot,' Morkel said.

"I think he leads a lot of actions in this series. So far, he's done it with the ball at times that we've needed somebody to put his hand up and create something, even if it was bowling an extra two overs, three overs or creating opportunity for us, he's been that guy. So he's put in the effort and it's just nice to see the rewards.

"And today, again, at the backend, stepping up, getting the support behind the team to lift us in the crucial moments. It's those sort of smart plays that you need. And for me Siraj has just been outstanding,' he added.