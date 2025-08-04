He's Desperate To Do What It Takes: Root Says Injured Woakes Is Ready To Bat On Day 5 If Needed
Woakes suffered a suspected dislocated shoulder when fielding on the opening day of The Oval contest and was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the match.
But with England needing just 35 runs for victory on the final day on Monday and to clinch the series 3-1, Woakes will put his body on the line and come to the crease at No.11 should he be required.
Woakes received some throwdowns at the indoor nets at The Oval on Sunday and got changed into his whites in anticipation of batting on the penultimate day as England reached 339/6 at stumps in pursuit of 374 runs for victory.
"He's all-in, like the rest of us," Root, who scored his 39th Test century earlier in the day to put the side within sight of victory said of Woakes.
"It's been that kind of series, where guys have had to put bodies on the line. Hopefully, it doesn't get to that. But he had some throwdowns in here at one point, and he's ready if needed. He's desperate to do what it takes," he said.
England are yet to reveal the full extent of Woakes' injury, though Root said the 36-year-old was still experiencing some pain.
"Clearly, he's in a huge amount of pain having done what he's done. It just shows, as we've seen from other guys in this series - (Rishabh) Pant batting with a broken foot, guys taking all sorts of blows here and there, but it means a huge amount to him.
"It just shows the character and the person that he's willing to put his body on the line like that for England, and hopefully - well, hopefully he doesn't have to, but if it does come to that - get us across the line and win us an incredible series," Root said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
CommentsNo comment