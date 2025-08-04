Snapfulfil Named As A 2025 Great Supply Chain Partner By Supplychainbrain

SnapFulfil, a leading warehouse management system (WMS), has been named a 2025 Great Supply Chain Partner by SupplyChainBrain.

- Brian Kirst, Chief Commercial Officer of SnapFulfilCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This prestigious award recognizes SnapFulfil as one of the industry's top solutions providers, highlighting its significant positive impact on clients' supply chain performance.Celebrating its 23rd year, SupplyChainBrain's annual list honors a select group of companies identified through a rigorous nomination process - all winners must be nominated by a customer. This year, SnapFulfil was nominated by Molekule , a testament to the WMS provider's commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and driving superior customer service.Brian Kirst, Chief Commercial Officer of SnapFulfil, commented: "We are honored to be recognized as a 2025 Great Supply Chain Partner by SupplyChainBrain. Our team's relentless dedication to innovation, service excellence, and helping clients like Molekule achieve their operational goals is what makes this recognition especially meaningful. We look forward to continuing to empower our customers to streamline their fulfillment processes and accelerate growth."The selection process involved a six-month online poll of supply chain professionals, who nominated service providers that significantly improved their efficiency, customer satisfaction, and overall supply chain performance. SnapFulfil emerged as a standout among hundreds of nominated companies across various supply chain disciplines.SupplyChainBrain Publisher Brad Berger noted: "For twenty-three consecutive years, SupplyChainBrain has published our much-anticipated list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners, a select group of companies whose customers recognize them for providing outstanding solutions and services. This year's field was highly competitive and excellent across the board. SnapFulfil should be incredibly proud to join the ranks of our esteemed 2025 Great Supply Chain Partners."SnapFulfil will be featured in the August 2025 issue of SupplyChainBrain magazine and online at SupplyChainBrain, where the full list of Great Supply Chain Partners will be showcased.About SnapFulfil: SnapFulfil is a flexible, cloud-based warehouse management system designed to drive efficiency, accuracy, and scalability for businesses of all sizes, built by Synergy Logistics. With a commitment to rapid implementation, robust functionality, and ongoing support, SnapFulfil continues to set industry standards in warehouse optimization.

