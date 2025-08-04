Walmart Notches Third Weekly Gain As Tariff Jitters Cool Retail Buzz - But Traders Laud Resilience Amid 'Bloody Market Day'

Retail interest in Walmart's (WMT) shares waned in the past week, even as the stock price and sentiment remained upbeat, as investors reviewed the impact of Trump tariffs that took effect.

Investors are also reviewing macroeconomic developments and signals as they position themselves ahead of Walmart's quarterly report later this month, on Aug. 21.

According to Stocktwits data, message volume around WMT declined by over 37% in the past week. The stock, however, eked out gains for a third straight week. Retail sentiment was 'bullish' as of late Sunday and largely remained so throughout the week.

WMT sentiment and message volume as of August 3 | Source: Stocktwits

"You got to give Walmart credit for holding up nicely in a bloody market Day," a user posted on Aug. 2, just after Trump's tariffs went into force.“I think it bodes well for its upcoming earnings."

Walmart shares have traded within a range-bound pattern over the last two months and are up 9% year-to-date.

Investors await the earnings report to assess the degree to which the tariffs are impacting the retail chain's business. Retail watches also discussed rumors that Walmart is considering using stablecoins, as well as its recent comments about utilizing sophisticated AI agents for customer service.

Last week, Walmart entered into a multi-year partnership to become an official sponsor of Major League Soccer and the Leagues Cup.

More recently, Walmart announced on Friday that Ignacio Caride will step down as CEO of its Mexico and Central America unit and from the board of directors, in a surprise move just over a year after his appointment.

Walmart's Chile CEO, Cristian Barrientos Pozo, will take over as interim chief executive until a recruitment process is completed.

The unit, known as Walmex and which operates Walmart, Sam's Club, and Bodega Aurrera stores across six countries, last month saw its steepest intraday slide in shares in five years, after reporting a wider-than-expected 10% drop in net profit.

