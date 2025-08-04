Tiger Shroff To Star In Sachin Ravi's Hindi Directorial Debut? Here's What We Know

Sachin Ravi is set to make his Bollywood debut with an action thriller starring Tiger Shroff. The film promises high-octane action blended with a deeply emotional storyline.

Sachin, best known for directing Avane Srimannarayana, is all set to make his Bollywood debut with a new action-packed film starring Tiger Shroff. The film promises thrilling sequences and a deeply emotional storyline.

It's an emotional action thriller. Pre-production has begun, with casting underway. It's a high-budget film, mostly shot in Mumbai.

Sachin was to direct Shahid Kapoor's 'Ashwatthama,' but with that on hold, he's taken on this new film.