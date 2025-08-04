Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tiger Shroff To Star In Sachin Ravi's Hindi Directorial Debut? Here's What We Know

2025-08-04 12:00:57
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Sachin Ravi is set to make his Bollywood debut with an action thriller starring Tiger Shroff. The film promises high-octane action blended with a deeply emotional storyline.

Bollywood star Tiger Shroff was so impressed with the story that he put another film on hold to focus entirely on this exciting new project with director Sachin.

Sachin's new film, produced by Murad Khetani of Animal and Kabir Singh fame, is set to begin shooting in October. The project stars Tiger Shroff and marks Sachin's Bollywood directorial debut.

It's an emotional action thriller. Pre-production has begun, with casting underway. It's a high-budget film, mostly shot in Mumbai.

Sachin was to direct Shahid Kapoor's 'Ashwatthama,' but with that on hold, he's taken on this new film.

