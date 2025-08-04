Top Trump Aide Alleges India 'Financed' Ukraine Crisis By Buying Russian Oil

Stephen Miller, Deputy Chief of Staff at the White House on Sunday (local time) said that it was not acceptable for India to purchase Russian oil, alleging that it 'financed' the crisis in Ukraine. Miller, in an interview with Fox News alleged that India has 'ties' with China in purchasing oil from Russia. "It is not acceptable for India to continue financing this war by purchasing the oil from Russia. People will be shocked to learn that India is basically tied with China in purchasing Russian oil. That's an astonishing fact," he said said that US President Donald Trump has a 'tremendous' relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and that the peace options for the region are on the table.

"So President Trump has had always had a tremendous relationship with India and the Prime Minister. But we have to get real about dealing with the financing of this war. So President Trump, all options are on the table to deal diplomatically, financially, and otherwise with the ongoing war in Ukraine, so we can achieve peace in the war that the democratic party and Joe Biden are responsible for," he said.

Miller alleged that India does not accept US products as it imposes massive tariffs on US goods."India doesn't accept our products, they impose massive tariffs on us. We also know they engage in a lot of cheating on immigration policies. It is very harmful to American workers and of course we see again the purchasing of oil," he said.

'Good Step': Trump On Reports Of India Halting Russian Oil Imports

Earlier on August 1, Trump claimed that India may cease purchasing Russian oil, calling it "a good step" if confirmed, while India has defended its sovereign right to pursue an energy policy in its own national interest. Media reports on July 31 said that Indian state-run refiners suspended purchases of Russian oil amid tariff threats from Trump and narrowing price discounts. However, Indian sources have now rebutted these reports, clarifying that Indian refiners have continued to buy Russian crude based on commercial viability.

Russian oil has never been sanctioned and is still not sanctioned by either the United States or the European Union. It was rather subjected to a G7/EU price-cap mechanism to limit Russian revenues while keeping global supplies flowing. India oil refiners' purchases have remained fully legitimate under international frameworks.