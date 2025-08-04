Daily Horoscope, August 4: Monday Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) This week, Aries folks find peace completing desired tasks. Taurus individuals achieve success focusing on future goals. Important predictions await other signs too.

Aries:

Ganesh says completing desired tasks brings peace and happiness. Recover borrowed money; keep trying. You'll spend time reading insightful literature. You might face legal trouble; avoid traffic violations. Job promotions are possible, so work diligently. Family life will be happy. Work stress could impact health.

Taurus:

Ganesh says focus on future goals for success. Religious or spiritual activities will happen at home. Concentrate on your work, ignoring others, for new achievements. Important deals might come via media or phone. Family life will be peaceful. Throat infections are possible.

Gemini:

Ganesh says legal matters may favor you. Positive thinking solves ongoing problems. Try resolving disputes with siblings peacefully. Avoid new business plans for now. Married life will be normal. Stress and anxiety could cause insomnia.

Cancer:

Ganesh says youth will strive for goals. Completing an impossible task brings satisfaction, but keep personal matters private. Budget while spending on home comforts. Neighborly disputes might arise. Family problems could strain marital ties. Those with blood pressure or diabetes should take care.

Leo:

Ganesh says important tasks related to children's education and career will be completed. You'll set rules to address ongoing family chaos. Avoid arguments and conflicts. Focus on your work. Explore new career avenues. Couples will manage family through mutual understanding.

Virgo:

Ganesh says youth will see results from hard work. Following advice from experienced individuals enhances your personality. Avoid shortcuts for quick success. Support your children. Balance work and family. Seasonal ailments like cough, cold, and fever might occur.

Libra:

Ganesh says you'll connect with people and discuss important stuff. You'll learn new things beyond daily life and handle family duties well. Seek family advice before starting anything new. Avoid ego in dealings. Be friendly, not scolding, with kids. Outside interference may cause workplace disagreements. Enjoy leisure time with your partner and family.

Scorpio:

Ganesh says the day's mixed bag will be productive. It's a good time to start something new. Your hard work will pay off. Talks about potential relationships may begin. Ongoing disputes with close ones might resolve through intervention. Focus on marketing-related tasks. Marital relations will sweeten.

Sagittarius:

Ganesh says confidence and caution will help you succeed. Despite being busy, you'll find time for personal interests. Family decisions are on the horizon. Avoid taking on others' responsibilities. Students should focus on studies and career, not distractions. Workplace issues will resolve.

Capricorn:

Ganesh says disputes with relatives will end. Students might succeed in job interviews. Family decisions will yield positive results. Avoid overextending yourself helping others. Upsetting news about a friend might disturb you. Work will be fulfilling. Married life will be happy.

Aquarius:

Ganesh says property deals will finalize. Social work brings peace. Resolve to quit negative habits. Think carefully before implementing plans; consult experienced people. Handle others' mistakes calmly. Business will be stable. Enjoy time with family.

Pisces:

Ganesh says your social circle will expand. A specific plan will materialize. Home improvement plans are likely. Youth will find clarity. Suspicions about a relative could strain the relationship. Avoid risks in personal matters. Romantic opportunities arise. Eat healthy for good digestion.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.