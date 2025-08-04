Tamannaah Bhatia Opens Up About Dating Rumours With Virat Kohli And Abul Razzaq Here's What She Said

Tamannaah Bhatia finally addresses dating rumors involving cricketer Virat Kohli. She clears the air on the speculation, revealing whether there was any truth to their alleged relationship.

Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia is super popular in South Indian cinema. Known as the 'Milky Beauty,' Tamannaah has a huge fan following. Recent news surrounded her breakup with her boyfriend. Before this, there were rumors about her dating a few celebrities, including Virat Kohli and Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq.

Tamannaah Bhatia breaks her silence on dating rumors. In a conversation with Lallantop, she discussed various topics, including her relationships. Photos of Tamannaah and Kohli went viral, and she addresses these rumors for the first time.

Photos sparked dating rumors with Virat Kohli, which upset me. I met him once for a commercial shoot. We shot an ad and brand promotion for a day. I haven't seen or spoken to him since, not even a single phone call.

Rumors of a relationship with Kohli are false. Some photos circulated in 2010, but apart from that one day of shooting, I've never met or spoken to him. This was mentally stressful for me.

I was invited to a jewelry shop opening, and Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq was also there. False rumors spread based on this.

Tamannaah Bhatia and actor Vijay Varma were rumored to be in a relationship and often appeared together. Recently, they separated, and Tamannaah posted about it on social media.