Rahul, Tejashwi Spreading Lies Insulting EC: Giriraj Singh Slams Oppn Leaders Over Bihar SIR Row
“Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav are spreading confusion by constantly lying. They've gone from lying about SIR to misleading their own voters. Even the Election Commission, a constitutional institution, wasn't spared, they insulted it too,” Singh said while addressing reporters.
Taking strong exception to Tejashwi Yadav's recent claim regarding the voters' list, Singh warned of possible legal consequences.“If Tejashwi Yadav, who considers himself a future Chief Minister, continues to spread such falsehoods, the institution will be compelled to take legal action,” he said.
The controversy erupted after Tejashwi Yadav alleged on Saturday that his name was missing from the revised draft electoral roll published on Friday in poll-bound Bihar.
Speaking at a press conference in Patna, Yadav displayed his Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC) and demonstrated how his name did not appear on the Election Commission's mobile app, showing a "no records found" message.
However, the Election Commission of India (ECI) swiftly refuted the claim. In an official statement, the Commission termed Yadav's allegation as "mischievous" and factually incorrect.
“It has come to our attention that Tejashwi Yadav has made a mischievous claim that his name does not appear in the draft electoral roll. His name is listed at Serial Number 416 in the Draft Electoral Roll. Therefore, any claim stating that his name is not included is false and factually incorrect,” the Commission clarified.
It also released a copy of the electoral roll showing Yadav's entry at a booth located in the Veterinary College, Patna.
The controversy is expected to add fuel to the already heated political environment in Bihar, where parties are gearing up for the upcoming crucial electoral battle.
