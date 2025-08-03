Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY) Submits Expanded Desert Antimony Drilling Program To BLM

Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is pleased to confirm that it has submitted an expanded Plan of Operations (POO) to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) for the Desert Antimony Prospect, part of the Company's Mojave Critical Minerals Project in California.

Highlights

- Expanded Plan of Operations (POO) submitted to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM), bringing total planned drilling at the Desert Antimony Prospect, Mojave Project, California up to ~2,180m

- Expanded program designed to test three NNE-SSW trending quartzcarbonate-stibnite vein positions and an additional E-W structure identified through structural mapping within a broader mineralisation target zone

- Recent structural mapping and enhanced 3D modelling have enlarged the target footprint and supports the objective of defining a JORC Exploration Target via further evaluation

- Strong committed cash position of over $6.5 million post recent oversubscribed capital raising, fully funding the expanded program and subsequent exploration initiatives

- BLM approvals anticipated in September 2025, with site preparation and drilling expected to commence rapidly thereafter

- Locksley's claims are positioned 1.4 km from MP Materials' Mountain Pass Mine, in the heart of the U.S. critical minerals corridor

- Strategic alignment with U.S. initiatives to secure domestic supply chains for antimony and rare earth elements

The submission marks a significant step as Locksley accelerates its U.S. critical minerals push, leveraging momentum from its recent oversubscribed capital raising to fast track a larger, high impact drill program. The expanded plan encompasses a more comprehensive drilling program targeting the Desert Antimony Prospect, located within the North Block claims and 3 km NE from the MP Materials' Mountain Pass Mine (Figure 1), positioning Locksley at the centre of America's drive to secure domestic supply chains for critical minerals.

The POO submission follows the recently completed structural mapping program announced on 17 July 2025, which materially advanced the geological understanding of the Desert Antimony Prospect.

Mapping confirmed three NNE-SSW trending quartz-carbonate-stibnite vein positions and identified an additional E-W orientated structure with mineralisation potential that extends the target zone footprint.

A detailed 3D geological model has been constructed (Figure 2) to optimise drill targeting and support the preparation of a JORC classified Exploration Target.

Key outcomes from the mapping program included:

- Confirmation of three stibnite rich vein positions within a NNE-SSW mineralised corridor.

- Identification of additional E-W trending structure with potential to host mineralisation.

- Enhanced 3D geological models providing robust drill targeting and potential for JORC Exploration Target definition

The updated POO outlines 13 reverse circulation (RC) drill holes from 11 pads, with depths ranging from 100 to 240 metres. The additional drilling adds over 2,000 metres of planned drilling.

Julian Woodcock, Technical Director of Locksley Resources, commented:

"The submission of this expanded Plan of Operations is a major step forward in unlocking the critical minerals potential of the Mojave Project. With the benefit of a strengthened balance sheet following our oversubscribed capital raise, we are accelerating exploration to test a larger mineralised footprint at the Desert Antimony Prospect. This is in addition to the already approved drilling program at the El Campo Rare Earths Prospect. With our claims located only 1.4km from MP Materials' Mountain Pass Mine, we are placed at the centre of the U.S. drive to secure domestic supply chains for antimony and rare earths".

Next Steps

- BLM bond confirmation and approval expected in September 2025

- Site preparation, earthworks and RC drilling commencing late September 2025 (subject to BLM approval)

- Ongoing evaluation of geological data to underpin the definition of a JORC Exploration Target

- Anticipated continuous news flow over the next 4-5 months leading into drilling and then results

Locksley's Strategic U.S. Position:

- Proximity to MP Materials and within a region benefiting from significant U.S. investment in domestic rare earth and antimony production

- Expanded drill program designed to unlock one of the highest grade antimony occurrences in the United States

- Strong funding position provides flexibility to fast track exploration and assess downstream opportunities in alignment with U.S. critical minerals initiatives

