Somerset Minerals Limited (ASX:SMM) Assays Confirm Thick High Grade Copper: 42.7 M @ 2.69% Cu From Near Surface

Somerset Minerals Limited (ASX:SMM) is pleased to announce the first assays received for two (2) of nine (9) recently completed reverse circulation ("RC") drillholes from its flagship Coppermine Project in Canada.

- High-grade, near-surface copper mineralisation confirmed at both Jura and Laphroaig

- At Jura, JURC001 targeted a chalcocite-rich zone within the broader 7.0km mineralised N-S striking Jura fault zone (as supported by surface samples). Significant intercepts include:

o 42.7 metres @ 2.69% Cu from 15.2 metres, including:

- 16.8 metres @ 3.96% Cu from 41.2 metres; and

- 6.1 metres @ 5.51% Cu from 15.2 metres.

- At Laphroaig, LARC002 targeted the downdip extension of a ~100m-long chalcocite vein network which dips under cover to the north, south and west. Significant intercepts include:

o 29.0 metres @ 0.67% Cu from 7.6 metres, including:

- 12.2 metres @ 1.23% Cu from 7.6 metres.

- Laphroaig & Jura are over ~75km apart, continuously connected by Somerset's dominant 1,665km2 landholding, hosting 112 historically mapped copper occurrences, highlighting the potential for multiple copper discoveries across the broader licence area.

- Assays from surface sampling at Lars, Larry, Nor, Jura & Coronation expected in ~1 week

- Assays from remaining drilling at Jura, Laphroaig and Coronation expected in 2-3 weeks

- Planning underway for larger Phase-2 exploration program, including drilling, geophysics & soils

These maiden drill results serve to confirm high-grade, near-surface copper mineralisation at both Jura and Laphroaig-two targets located over ~75km apart on contiguous licenses across Somerset's dominant 1,665 km2 landholding. With over 110 historically mapped copper occurrences, these results underscore the district-scale potential for multiple copper discoveries across the broader project area.

Remaining assay results from the recent surface sampling program at Lars, Larry, Nor, Jura, and Coronation are expected within approximately one week, while assays from the remaining reverse circulation drill holes at Jura, Laphroaig and Coronation are anticipated in 2-3 weeks.

Managing Director, Chris Hansen, commented, "Since completing the acquisition of the Coppermine Project just three months ago, we've confirmed high grade mineralisation at surface, completed a targeted maiden drill campaign, and now-just two weeks after drilling wrapped up-we're already reporting standout assay results, including 42.7 metres at 2.69% copper from near surface at Jura. This kind of speed reflects our commitment to action, and our ability to unlock value rapidly.

The more time we spend on the ground, the more confident we are that the project displays several key characteristics typical of a large copper system. We're seeing high-tenor source rocks, evidence of intense leaching and fluid movement, large-scale fault zones, well-developed alteration halos, and the presence of thick, high-grade mineralised zones-all the hallmarks of a major mineral system. Importantly, over 90% of the project area is covered by a thin veneer of overburden, which means the vast majority of the landholding remains largely untested and provides upside for further discoveries.

We're seeking to execute a dual-track strategy over the coming months: advancing high-priority prospects like Jura towards resource definition, while simultaneously working to test the district-scale potential across our dominant 1,665 km2 landholding. With additional assays pending from both drilling and surface sampling, and with plans underway for a project-wide geochemical program in addition to a major airborne magnetic survey to generate a pipeline of regional targets, we're entering a transformational phase for Somerset Minerals.

Importantly, we've also negotiated an agreement with our drilling contractor to leave the RC rig and equipment on standby in Kugluktuk for the next four to six weeks. This gives us the flexibility to rapidly recommence drilling as results come in and targets are refined-ensuring we maintain our momentum"

TECHNICAL DISCUSSION

Assay results have now been received for two (2) of nine (9) recently completed reverse circulation drill holes serving to confirm high-grade, near-surface copper mineralisation at both Jura and Laphroaig. These two holes where part of the recently concluded exploration program comprised of nine (9) reverse circulation (RC) drill holes testing seven (7) separate targets, alongside eight days of intensive field mapping and sampling across five (5) key prospect areas.

Drilling and field mapping were managed by the Company in collaboration with several leading independent geological consultants, whose expertise in structural geology, geochemistry and geophysics has materially advanced the Company's understanding of the controls on mineralisation across the district. These insights will underpin the next phase drilling and geophysics.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:

