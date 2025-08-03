Part 1: From Silicon Valley To The Jungles Of Chiriquí

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) How one expat traded tech stress for tropical cacao-and uncovered something sweeter.



In 2011, Lyn Bishop left behind the fast-paced tech world of Silicon Valley in search of something more grounded. What she found was an overgrown, abandoned pasture near La Concepción, Chiriquí.

She jokes that the razor grass was so dense she had to“swim” through it. But beneath that tangle was fertile land-and the beginning of something beautiful. Today, her farm is home to over 1,000 cacao trees, growing in harmony with tropical fruits like jackfruit, avocados, and pineapple, along with medicinal herbs and pollinator-friendly plants. She calls it a farm acy, a living system rooted in healing. One that supports both the land and those who are nourished by it.

What began as a personal quest for meaning has since evolved into Quetzal Cacao, a tree-to-bar chocolate project built on regenerative farming and artisan craft. Bishop doesn't just grow cacao, she turns it into something intentional and nourishing.

In Part 2, discover why this chocolate isn't just delicious-it's incredibly good for you...

