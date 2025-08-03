Part 1: From Silicon Valley To The Jungles Of Chiriquí

Part 1: From Silicon Valley To The Jungles Of Chiriquí -
In 2011, Lyn Bishop left behind the fast-paced tech world of Silicon Valley in search of something more grounded. What she found was an overgrown, abandoned pasture near La Concepción, Chiriquí.
She jokes that the razor grass was so dense she had to“swim” through it. But beneath that tangle was fertile land-and the beginning of something beautiful. Today, her farm is home to over 1,000 cacao trees, growing in harmony with tropical fruits like jackfruit, avocados, and pineapple, along with medicinal herbs and pollinator-friendly plants. She calls it a farm acy, a living system rooted in healing. One that supports both the land and those who are nourished by it.
What began as a personal quest for meaning has since evolved into Quetzal Cacao, a tree-to-bar chocolate project built on regenerative farming and artisan craft. Bishop doesn't just grow cacao, she turns it into something intentional and nourishing.
In Part 2, discover why this chocolate isn't just delicious-it's incredibly good for you...
👉 Want to try it for yourself? Start with a curated tasting kit – Only 75 tasting kits available!
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
CommentsNo comment