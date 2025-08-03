PM Reviews Plan To Unlock Full Potential Of Egypt's Kaolin Sand Resources - Dailynewsegypt

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly chaired a meeting on Sunday at the government headquarters in the New Administrative Capital to review a project designed to harness Egypt's abundant kaolin sand deposits and maximise their added value.

The meeting brought together Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi, Chairperson of INCOM Egypt Hesham Sheta, along with several senior company officials.

Madbouly stressed that the government remains committed to supporting investments across various sectors-including the mining industry-as part of its broader strategy to promote industrial development, innovation, and attract both domestic and foreign investment.

The Minister of Petroleum underlined the ministry's focus on enhancing the economic return of mineral resources through local manufacturing and the localisation of downstream industries, aiming to build a competitive, industrialised economy.

Cabinet Spokesperson Mohamed El-Homsany noted that the meeting featured a detailed presentation on Incom Company's project, outlining its key components and estimated investment value.

He explained that the project is an integrated industrial and logistics venture situated in the Suez Canal Economic Zone in Ain Sokhna. It aims to maximise the added value of kaolin sand-a resource plentiful in Egypt and rich in alumina-by processing it into high-value industrial products.

Total investments in the project are estimated at around €90 million. El-Homsany added that the facility will employ advanced technologies to physically, chemically, and thermally separate and refine the raw kaolin sand, helping to reduce Egypt's reliance on imports and create new export opportunities.

“This project will not only strengthen the national economy but also enhance Egypt's role as a regional industrial and logistics hub in this field,” he said.

During the meeting, Hesham Sheta reaffirmed INCOM's commitment to sustainable industrial development and to maximising the economic potential of Egypt's natural resources.

Kaolin sand, also known as kaolinite, is a clay mineral primarily composed of hydrated aluminium silicate. Recognised for its fine, soft, and light-coloured texture, kaolin is widely used in various industrial applications, including ceramics, paper, and refractories.