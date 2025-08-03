Egypt Imports 345,000 Tonnes Of Food, Agricultural Products In One Week - Dailynewsegypt

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The National Food Safety Authority has announced that Egypt received approximately 2,060 food shipments last week, with a combined weight of around 345,000 tonnes, imported by 910 companies.

According to a report issued by the Authority's media centre, the imports included wheat, various oils, local fava beans, and soybeans.

Ukraine topped the list of exporting countries to Egypt during the week, followed by Russia, Indonesia, and the United States, out of a total of 84 countries supplying food products to the Egyptian market.

Alexandria Port remained the primary gateway for incoming food shipments, handling 660 shipments. It was followed by Cairo International Airport with 510 shipments and Ain Sokhna Port with 265.

In terms of customs clearance, 1,064 food shipments were released under provisional (temporary) clearance, while 475 shipments were processed through the fast-track release system. The Grievance Committee also issued incident reports for 90 shipments during this period, and 85 import licences were granted to importers.

Meanwhile, the Authority reported that, according to the General Administration for Exports and Imports, Egypt exported around 165,000 tonnes of food products last week through 3,810 shipments handled by 1,250 exporting companies.

These exports covered roughly 644 types of food items, including vegetables and tubers, processed vegetables and fruits, flour and grain products, among others.

Among vegetable exports, beans of various types ranked first with 8,000 tonnes, followed by potatoes at approximately 7,000 tonnes, and mixed frozen vegetables at 6,000 tonnes. In total, 50 different vegetable products were exported, amounting to around 45,000 tonnes.

As for fruits, strawberries led with a total of 10,000 tonnes exported last week, followed by mangoes and red grapes at roughly 5,000 tonnes each. Altogether, 30 types of fruits were exported, totalling around 26,000 tonnes.

Egyptian food exports were distributed across 170 international markets during the week, with Sudan, Saudi Arabia, the United States, and Russia among the top importers.

Regarding export terminals, Alexandria Port again topped the list with 710 export shipments, followed by Damietta Port with 449 shipments and Cairo International Airport with 435.

To support food exports, the Authority issued 750 health certificates last week under the system introduced earlier this year, aimed at ensuring compliance with food safety standards and boosting international confidence in Egyptian products.