Banking Consortium Grants EGP 6.2Bn Syndicated Loan To Mountain View For East Cairo Project - Dailynewsegypt

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) A banking consortium led by Banque Misr-acting as the financing agent, security agent, and account bank-has signed a long-term syndicated loan agreement worth EGP 6.2bn with Mountain View for Development and Real Estate Investment.

Structured over a maximum term of seven years, the financing is backed by QNB Al Ahli, the Industrial Development Bank (IDB), the United Bank, EG Bank, and Al Baraka Bank, all serving as lenders.

The funds will partially finance the investment costs of Mountain View's real estate project in East Cairo, which has an estimated total development value of EGP 14.4bn.

Mountain View has established itself among Egypt's leading real estate developers, delivering more than 20 integrated projects across East and West Cairo, as well as along the Red Sea and Mediterranean coasts over the past two decades.







The company's strategy focuses on innovation in design and execution, aligning with global standards to deliver holistic living experiences that elevate quality of life and meet the aspirations of current and future generations.