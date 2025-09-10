Sarah Wayland The Conversation

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sarah is a Social Worker and Health researcher with more than 2 decades experiences working in the Australian allied health community. She is Professor Social Work at CQU. Her teaching interests centre on social work practice, mental health and qualitative research methods. She also provides training via Missed Foundation for people wanting to understand how to respond to families of missing people, with international uptake of training and therapeutic resources.

Sarah's research interests include identifying, via narrative research methods, the lived experience of people connected with health services, with a particular interest in disability, suicide, grief, trauma and mental health. She combines her experience gained from managing state and commonwealth public service agencies, to shape her research success, in order to deliver findings that offer insight into the health and wellbeing of the Australian community.

Experience
  • 2023–present Associate professor, University of New England
  • 2020–2022 Senior Lecturer , University of New England
  • 2018–2020 Lecturer, University of Sydney
  • 2017–2018 Postdoctoral Research Associate, University of Technology Sydney
  • 2015–2017 Postdoctoral fellow, University of Sydney
  • 2004–2012 Statewide Manager, NSW victims of Crime Bureau
Education
  • 2015 UNE, PhD (Health)
  • 1998 UNSW, Bachelor of Social Work


