Sarah Wayland The Conversation

Sarah Wayland
Sarah is a Social Worker and Health researcher with more than 2 decades experiences working in the Australian allied health community. She is Professor Social Work at CQU. Her teaching interests centre on social work practice, mental health and qualitative research methods. She also provides training via Missed Foundation for people wanting to understand how to respond to families of missing people, with international uptake of training and therapeutic resources.
Sarah's research interests include identifying, via narrative research methods, the lived experience of people connected with health services, with a particular interest in disability, suicide, grief, trauma and mental health. She combines her experience gained from managing state and commonwealth public service agencies, to shape her research success, in order to deliver findings that offer insight into the health and wellbeing of the Australian community.Experience
2023–present
Associate professor, University of New England
2020–2022
Senior Lecturer , University of New England
2018–2020
Lecturer, University of Sydney
2017–2018
Postdoctoral Research Associate, University of Technology Sydney
2015–2017
Postdoctoral fellow, University of Sydney
2004–2012
Statewide Manager, NSW victims of Crime Bureau
2015
UNE, PhD (Health)
1998
UNSW, Bachelor of Social Work
