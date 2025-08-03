200M+ Gold Intercepts Support Glenburgh's Emergence As A Major Gold System



New step-out holes drilled at Icon targeting a large gap under previous drilling returned thick, high-grade gold, confirming mineralisation continuity and significant potential for resource growth. All holes ending in mineralisation, significant intercepts include:



154m at 1.1g/t gold from 76m including 5m at 22g/t gold (25GLR_062)



134m at 1g/t gold from 66m including 44m at 2.2g/t gold (25GLR_060)

117m at 0.7g/t gold from 107m including 38m at 1.1g/t gold (25GLR_064)

In addition, the drilling at Icon delivered multiple gold intercepts exceeding 200m, all ending in mineralisation, including:



206m at 0.5g/t gold from 194m including 19m at 0.9g/t gold and 43m at 0.9g/t gold (25GLR_036)



272m at 0.5g/t gold from 157m including 41m at 1.6g/t gold (25GLR_032)

306m at 0.4g/t gold from 222m including 39m at 1.3g/t gold and 10m at 2.8g/t gold (25GLR_034)

Geological modelling indicates that these zones remain open at depth, with strong potential for further extensions. Mineralisation is interpreted to link with the nearby Tuxedo deposit in a synformal geometry, outlining a potential 400 m wide mineralised envelope. This envelope comprises up to three broad higher-grade zones (100m wide, grading 0.8-1.5g/t gold), interconnected by a continuous lower-grade halo averaging 0.2-0.3g/t gold. Drilling to continue with two RC drill rigs fully funded by recent A$13.5M raising

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2025) - Benz Mining Corp (ASX: BNZ) (TSXV: BZ) ("Benz" or the "Company") is pleased to report further strong results from ongoing drilling at the Icon Prospect within the Glenburgh Gold Project in Western Australia. Icon is located approximately 6km from the recently announced Zone 126 high grade trend and forms part of 18km of known gold trend at the Glenburgh Gold Project.







Figure 1 Section view looking north east at Icon Deposit, viewing window +/- 200m from section line.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The latest results have successfully confirmed the following major developments:

Mineralisation significantly exceeds previous defined boundaries with all intersections targeting deeper zones ending in mineralisation.Zones of mineralisation appear to be linking up with the nearby Tuxedo deposit, suggesting that the system may grow to approximately 400m in width.

3 distinct higher grade 0.8 - 1.5g/t gold lenses emerging within this 400m package (see Figure 1).A new zone potentially emerging to the north with a shallow hit of 4m at 2.5g/t gold.

Benz CEO, Mark Lynch-Staunton, commented:

"The latest results from Icon are extraordinary. Intercepts of over 200 metres of mineralisation, all ending in gold, are the kind of outcome that would turn heads in any global gold district. These are the widths that porphyry explorers spend years chasing, and we're seeing them in a structurally controlled system with strong grade continuity.

"When combined with the continued success at Zone 126, including the discovery of a third high-grade lens, it's clear Glenburgh is not just a collection of isolated deposits. It's a much larger, evolving gold system. With over 20km of untested strike, multiple high-priority targets, and a structural model that's delivering new discoveries, Glenburgh has all the hallmarks of a tier-1, multi-million-ounce gold district.

"With every hole, our confidence in the scale and significance of this system continues to grow, and we've only just scratched the surface."

Icon - a large bulk scale opportunity

The geometry, continuity, and thickness of the mineralisation at Icon - particularly in the near-surface environment - strongly support the potential for a low-strip, bulk-scale open-pit mining operation . This style of deposit is ideally suited to efficient, large-scale development and could deliver significant gold ounces at relatively low cost per tonne.

Historical exploration at Icon appeared to be limited to previous pit shell designs with the majority of holes ending in mineralisation at depth. Benz's current drilling is looking to unconstrain this mineralisation with drilling significantly past the previously drilled boundaries (see Figure 1).

Planning is currently underway for step-out and infill drilling to test the full scale and continuity of the Icon system, with further drilling aimed at expanding the mineralised footprint and upgrading the confidence of mineralised volumes ahead of future resource modelling.

These results further reinforce the Company's view that Glenburgh is evolving into a district-scale gold system, with Icon now emerging as a cornerstone deposit capable of supporting substantial, long-life gold production.







Figure 2 Plan view of drilling collars and traces.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 3 Glenburgh Project Geology overview.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Benz Mining Corp.