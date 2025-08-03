Israeli Military Intercepts Drone From Yemen

MENAFN - IANS) Jerusalem, Aug 4 (IANS) The Israeli military said that it intercepted a drone launched from Yemen.

In a statement, the military said sirens in Bnei Netzarim, southern Israel, were activated by "a hostile aircraft infiltration" of a drone launched from Yemen.

It added that the drone was intercepted and no injuries were reported.

Yemen's Houthi group said Sunday evening that they had targeted Israel earlier in the day, using three drones, Xinhua news agency reported.

Yahya Sarea, Houthi military spokesperson, said in a statement aired by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV that two drones targeted two military targets in the cities of Tel Aviv and Ashkelon, while the third drone targeted the port town of Eilat.

Sarea said the attacks were in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza, adding that the group's attacks will continue "until aggression on Gaza stops and the blockade is lifted."

The Houthi group, which controls much of northern Yemen, has been targeting Israel and Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea since November 2023, citing solidarity with Palestinians amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. Most of the projectiles were intercepted by Israel or fell short. In response, Israel has carried out several large-scale and deadly airstrikes in Yemen.