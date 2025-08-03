Texas Billiards Hall Of Fame Announces 2025 Inductees: Villarreal, Wiley, Puckett, And Black To Be Honored In Ceremony

UJ Puckett Legendary Pool Player

Cue Making Pioneer Richard Black

Hall of Famer CJ Wiley

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Texas Billiards Hall of Fame is proud to announce its 2025 class of inductees, featuring four legendary figures whose extraordinary contributions have shaped the sport of billiards: Vivian Villarreal, CJ Wiley, U.J. Puckett, and Richard Black. The induction ceremony and banquet will take place on September 2, 2025, at the Wingate Conference Center in Round Rock, Texas. Tickets are now available at .“This is an incredible class of inductees-each of whom has left an indelible mark on billiards in Texas,” said Kevin Welling, Chairman of the Texas Billiards Hall of Fame.“From a pioneering woman champion to a master hustler and mentor, a legendary poolroom icon, and one of the greatest custom cue makers in history-this class touches every corner of the sport.” They will join previous honorees such as Jeremy Jones, Belinda Calhoun, and Bob Vanover in what is quickly becoming one of the most prestigious honors in the sport.Vivian Villarreal, affectionately known as“The Texas Tornado,” dominated the professional circuit in the 1990s, earning the world No. 1 ranking in women's pool and amassing numerous titles including the ESPN World Open 9-Ball Championship and double-digit Texas Open titles. A trailblazer on and off the table, she also founded the Tornado Foundation and Vivian's Kidz, both dedicated to community causes.CJ Wiley, Dallas native and former hustler turned world champion, is celebrated as one of the greatest money players of the 20th century. A Mosconi Cup champion and respected coach, Wiley blends charisma, high-level play, and instruction into a lasting impact on the game through his platform, Mastering Pocket Billiards. CJ is the first touring pro to win the Texas Open 9-Ball Championship and one of only a handful to have more than 1 title.U.J. Puckett, a true icon of poolroom folklore, was a one-pocket legend and 1960 national nine-ball champion known as much for his flamboyant presence and booming voice as for his extraordinary skill. His legacy continues to inspire, and he remains a Texas Open 9-Ball staple in memory and myth.Richard Black, the Missouri-born cue maker who adopted Texas as home in the 1960s, transformed cue making into high art. Known for exquisite craftsmanship and innovative designs-including the legendary Gothic Knight cue-his work has been displayed in major museums and used by champions such as Steve Mizerak and Ewa Mataya Laurance. A mentor, artist, and pioneer, Black's impact on cue making is unmatched.“This is just the beginning,” added Paul Guernsey, Treasurer of the Texas Billiards Hall of Fame.“We're planning tournaments, youth camps, and charitable projects to expand the Hall's influence and preserve the legacy of Texas pool. We invite all lovers of the game to become members and support the future of the sport.”To learn more, purchase banquet tickets, or become a player member, visit .

