Yuanyii Agency Expand Services To Address Growing Demand For Transparent Immigration And Employment Support In Singapore

From Scams and Rejections to Success: The Founder's Personal Journey Behind the Brand

- Dr. Felicia PhangSINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- - Yuanyii Agency, a Singapore-based talent and creative consultancy, has formally expanded its offerings to include immigration and employment pass support, in response to growing demand for trusted and transparent services in the region.The agency's latest service line aims to assist foreign professionals, business owners, and workers with Singapore's complex employment pass system - including Employment Pass (EP), S Pass, Work Permits, and company incorporation support. The decision to broaden services comes amid increasing public concern over rising immigration scams and compliance-related application rejections.Founded by Dr. Felicia Phang, Yuanyii Agency was initially known for providing creative talent and influencer management. However, her own personal experience navigating Singapore's immigration landscape led to a shift in the agency's direction.“I walked through four different Singapore passes alone before I helped others succeed with theirs,” said Dr. Phang.“Yuanyii wasn't built to be just another agency – it was built to be the partner I wish I had when I first came to Singapore.”As Singapore continues to attract global talent and entrepreneurs, navigating its immigration system has proven challenging for many, particularly those unfamiliar with local regulations and documentation requirements. Dr. Phang's firsthand experience led her to recognize a gap in the market for immigration support rooted in firsthand knowledge, transparency, and accountability.Yuanyii Agency's new offerings are structured to provide end-to-end assistance, helping clients avoid common pitfalls such as:Miscommunication with unlicensed agentsLack of understanding of Singapore's regulatory requirementsHigh rejection rates due to incomplete or misrepresented informationBy formalizing its immigration-related services, the agency aims to contribute to higher approval rates and reduced fraud risks, while supporting individuals and businesses in achieving long-term success in Singapore.The agency has also reported increasing interest from clients outside the creative industries, including small business owners, remote professionals, and skilled workers seeking proper work authorization and incorporation guidance.With this expansion, Yuanyii Agency positions itself as part of a larger solution to ongoing concerns around transparency and trust in the immigration and employment advisory space.For more information about Yuanyii Agency's services or to schedule a consultation, visit:

