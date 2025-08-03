Masters In Motion: The Spirit Of Art Titans

Viviana Puello and Alan Grimandi, creators of Art Titans: Masters of the New Era - a visionary duo preserving artistic legacy through cinematic storytelling.

Art Titans honors living legends in art. A cinematic series preserving legacy, soul, and the spirit of creation. New season launches Sept 2025.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In an era where attention spans shorten and art is too often reduced to soundbites, one series stands as a countercurrent-Art Titans : Masters of the New Era. Created by visionary producers Viviana Puello and Alan Grimandi, the series doesn't just showcase artists. It enshrines them.

Filmed with cinematic depth and emotional sensitivity, Art Titans documents the lives, philosophies, and creative processes of contemporary masters from across the globe. These are not hurried interviews or curated reels. They are legacies captured-etched into film with reverence.

“We created Art Titans to preserve more than art,” says Viviana Puello, founder of ArtTour International Magazine and Vivid Arts TV.“We're preserving consciousness, vision, and the soul of creation. These stories are vessels for future generations.”

Each episode is a multi-layered portrait-part biography, part meditation. Through long-form storytelling, the audience is invited into the artist's world: their roots, challenges, spiritual insights, and the often invisible moments that define a life devoted to creation.

Grimandi's award-winning cinematography elevates each narrative with a quiet majesty. His lens lingers not just on canvas or sculpture, but on silence, gestures, and the unseen threads that bind an artist to their message.

“There's a responsibility in filming someone's truth,” Grimandi shares.“Our goal is not to impress-it's to illuminate. These artists have lived full, courageous lives. We're just holding space for that brilliance to unfold.”

Art Titans is not simply a celebration of success. It's a declaration: that artists are essential storytellers of human evolution. Their ideas shape culture, their courage moves history, and their craft speaks long after their hands grow still.

While the series has already garnered international acclaim, its impact goes deeper than viewership. Many episodes have become archival touchstones, used in universities, museums, and cultural institutions as resources for inspiration and education.

Each featured Titan is selected for more than talent. The curatorial vision behind the show seeks out artists with bold perspectives, spiritual grounding, and work that contributes to collective awakening.

“These are not just creators. They are catalysts,” Puello explains.“Every Titan we feature carries a light that's meant to be shared. That's what unites them, regardless of style or medium.”

With a new season set to premiere on Vivid Arts TV in September 2025, Art Titans continues its mission of honoring artistry not just as expression-but as legacy.

The upcoming episodes were filmed across diverse environments, from high-altitude workshops to remote coastlines. Each setting reflects the essence of its subject, amplifying the emotional and spiritual tone of the story.

Beyond the screen, Art Titans has sparked conversations on intergenerational wisdom, the emotional resilience of creatives, and the necessity of archiving the voices of living masters before they're lost to time.

“Too often, artists are only recognized in hindsight,” Puello says.“We're changing that. We're giving living legends the space to speak, reflect, and be seen-now.”

At its core, Art Titans is a labor of devotion. Devotion to craft. To truth. To the quiet fire that fuels a life of creation. And to the idea that honoring an artist is, in itself, an act of art.

Whether you're an aspiring creator, an art collector, or a soul simply seeking beauty, the stories within Art Titans offer more than inspiration. They offer transmission.

“Art will outlive us,” Grimandi concludes.“But only if we care enough to capture it. That's what Art Titans is about-preserving the pulse of human creativity while it still beats.”

