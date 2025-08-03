Global Book Lovers Week Officially Launches August 9 On National Book Lovers Day

A powerful new tradition honors the books that have shaped lives, influenced cultures, and sparked movements-from centuries ago to today.

- Ava V. Manuel, Editor-in-Chief, The Los Angeles Tribune LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- For decades, National Book Lovers Day on August 9 has offered a quiet nudge: step away from your screen and read a book. But this year, the tradition evolves.This year, a new global literary movement will be born. Global Book Lovers Week launches with a bold mission: to move beyond the simple act of reading and into the powerful territory of honoring the books that have moved the world.Spanning August 9–15, the celebration includes a week-long international broadcast, daily author features, and culminates with a powerful live segment at the Los Angeles Tribune International Film Festival , spotlighting authors who are transforming their books into films-ushering in a new era of literary legacy.Following on the decades of tradition of the National Book Lovers Day, we're building upon it-scaling it globally, deepening the conversation, and celebrating books across every form, genre, and generation,” says Alisha Magnus-Louis, Chief Strategy Officer of The Los Angeles Tribune.What Global Book Lovers Week Honors:- Books beyond borders and time - From ancient scriptures to digital storytelling- Stories across formats - Audiobooks, paperbacks, digital, and even cinematic books- All genres, all generations - Novels, memoirs, science, spirituality, education, fiction, and nonfiction- Voices that shaped us - From personal healing to cultural revolutionLaunching on the Global Stage - From Book to Broadcast to Big ScreenEvent Schedule: August 9–15, 2025August 9 | Live Global Broadcast, 10 AM–5 PM PST- Interviews and live stories with authors of books that changed livesAugust 10–14 | Daily Highlights & Editorial Features- Author interviews, book spotlights, and reader experiences posted daily on The Los Angeles Tribune platform and social media- Community engagement with global reflections and book celebrationsAugust 15 | Festival Finale at LA Tribune International Film Festival- Spotlighting authors whose books have become film projects- Panels on the journey from page to screenCelebration of storytelling across mediaThroughout the week, selected works will receive The Los Angeles Tribune Critically‐Acclaimed Best Seller Recognition-a merit-based award honoring authors whose books make enduring impact.A Call to All Readers and WritersIf a book has shaped your life-whether you wrote it or simply read it-we invite you to join this global tribute. Nominate a favorite title, honor an author, or share how your book changed your story.Because books are not just pages-they're legacies.The Tradition Begins... and ContinuesGlobal Book Lovers Week is set to recur each year from August 9 to August 15, celebrating books that endure across time and across borders.This historic moment recognizes that books are no longer confined to pages. They're becoming visual experiences, cinematic legacies, and movements that transcend generations.Across continents and time zones, readers are invited to share the book that changed their life nominate a book or author for recognition, join the global broadcast and connect with stories that matter.Why This Matters NowIn a world of noise, books remain a signal.In a world of division, books remain a bridge.And in a world seeking answers, books offer enduring truths.As Global Book Lovers Week launches, we invite the world to celebrate the written word-not just for what it has been, but for what it still dares to be.“Books hold the power to change industries, influence cultures, and preserve truths across centuries,” says Moe Rock, CEO of The Los Angeles Tribune.“In honoring books that matter, we're preserving legacy-and creating a future that reads deeply, thinks critically, and acts boldly.”Join the Global Book Lovers Week Celebration- Register free and join us for the Global Broadcast Kickoff: August 9, 2025 from 10 AM to 5 PM (PST)- Participate week long in honoring books and authors who have changed lives. Tell us how a book has or two has impacted you.- Nominate your favorite book or, you may also nominate your own as an author, or co-author.- Get your tickets to attend live: the Los Angeles Tribune International Film FestivalThe Los Angeles Tribune Critically-Acclaimed Best Seller RecognitionIn line with this global celebration, The Los Angeles Tribune Critically-Acclaimed Best Seller Recognition honors books and authors not as a sales-based ranking, but as a literary honor rooted in impact, excellence, and legacy.This recognition isn't influenced by profit, popularity, or algorithm. It's grounded in the power of a book's message and its ability to shape hearts and minds. Whether it's a solo-authored memoir, a how-to guide, a poetic collection, or a chapter in a collaborative book, every nomination is reviewed using a responsive propriety evaluation system, uniquely attuned to the book's genre, purpose, and intended audience.Each submission is:- Scored using private hybrid software (ensuring intellectual property protection)- Verified by an editorial team- Evaluated not for fame, but for the book's power to influence the future"Books have always carried the legacy of civilizations-and at The Los Angeles Tribune, we honor them not just as records of history, but as blueprints for the future. In every page lives a voice that can shape culture, elevate consciousness, and change the course of generations."- The Los Angeles TribuneMedia ContactThe Los Angeles Tribune Editorial Team📧 ... | Website

Ava V. Manuel

The Los Angeles Tribune

...

+1 530-999-1320

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.