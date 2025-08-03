Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT


2025-08-03 08:08:00
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Urgent Gaza relief campaign, launched through interagency cooperation in Kuwait, raises more than KD 1,540,000 million (nearly USD five million).

KUWAIT -- Kuwaiti Minister of Oil praises OPEC+ decision to increase oil production by 547,000 barrels per day as from September.

KUWAIT -- Ministry of Interior dismantles an international criminal network and seizes large quantities of narcotics.

GAZA -- At least 119 Palestinians are massacred and 866 others wounded in renewed strikes by Israeli occupying forces on Gaza Strip.

JEDDAH -- OIC Secretariat condemns the incursion into the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem by extremist Jews, including Israeli occupation minister of national security.

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan reports at least 299 deaths and 715 injuries from rain-induced accidents since June 26.

KUALA LUMPUR -- Indonesian fighter jet crashes during a routine training mission in West Java province, killing Air Commodore Fajar Adriyanto. (end) gb

