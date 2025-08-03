Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EU Commissioner Urges Israel To End Starvation Of Gaza


2025-08-03 07:07:44
Amman, August 3 (Petra) European Union Commissioner for Preparedness and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib on Sunday called on Israeli authorities to end the policy of starvation in the Gaza Strip and allow the effective and wide-scale delivery of humanitarian aid.
In a post on her official X account, Lahbib described the sheer scale of human suffering in Gaza as "shattering" and urged Israel to stop its starvation tactics against civilians.
She expressed shock over the level of human suffering, stressing that humanity must prevail in Gaza.

