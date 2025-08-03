403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU Commissioner Urges Israel To End Starvation Of Gaza
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, August 3 (Petra) European Union Commissioner for Preparedness and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib on Sunday called on Israeli authorities to end the policy of starvation in the Gaza Strip and allow the effective and wide-scale delivery of humanitarian aid.
In a post on her official X account, Lahbib described the sheer scale of human suffering in Gaza as "shattering" and urged Israel to stop its starvation tactics against civilians.
She expressed shock over the level of human suffering, stressing that humanity must prevail in Gaza.
Amman, August 3 (Petra) European Union Commissioner for Preparedness and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib on Sunday called on Israeli authorities to end the policy of starvation in the Gaza Strip and allow the effective and wide-scale delivery of humanitarian aid.
In a post on her official X account, Lahbib described the sheer scale of human suffering in Gaza as "shattering" and urged Israel to stop its starvation tactics against civilians.
She expressed shock over the level of human suffering, stressing that humanity must prevail in Gaza.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
CommentsNo comment